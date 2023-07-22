20 years that we are Italian: the previews (cast and guests) of the second episode (rerun)

This evening, Saturday 22 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1, 20 years that we are Italian will be broadcast again, a television program broadcast from 29 November to 13 December 2019 in prime time on Rai 1 for three episodes hosted by Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada. Alongside them many guests. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

Who is the cast and who are the guests of the second episode of 20 years that we are Italian? Tonight’s is the second of three repeat episodes with the show led by Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada. A rich cast of guests will accompany the two protagonists who will entertain and excite the audience through the story of their first 20 years as Italians, and how customs, ways and tastes have changed in our country in this time.

A large orchestra composed of 26 elements and directed by Adriano Pennino will be the musical center of the show, and beyond. There will be many singing surprises that will unite Gigi and Vanessa together with artists who in the last two decades have become a point of reference for many young people and have been rediscovered by them. There will be moments of celebration and reflection, all wrapped up in a light and amusing atmosphere that will make the show unique and original.

Among the guests of this evening aged 20 who are Italian: Emma, ​​Flavio Insinna, Alessio Boni, Marco Masini, Michele Placido, Rocío Muñoz Morales, Ficarra e Picone and Achille Lauro who, through anecdotes, amusing moments and duets, accompany viewers on a journey made of smiles, reflections, music and hilarious unexpected events.

Streaming and TV

Where to see 20 years that we are Italian on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evenings at 21.20. It will be possible to follow it or review it in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.