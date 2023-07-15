20 years that we are Italian: the previews (cast and guests) of the first episode (rerun)

This evening, Saturday 15 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1, 20 years that we are Italian will be broadcast again, a television program broadcast from 29 November to 13 December 2019 in prime time on Rai 1 for three episodes with the hosting of Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada. Alongside them many guests. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

Who is the cast and who are the guests of the first episode of 20 years that we are Italian? In the episodes of the program Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada, together with the various guests who will take turns, will tell all the salient facts of their last twenty years. The orchestra of the program, composed of 26 elements, is conducted by maestro Adriano Pennino. But let’s get to the guests. In the first episode: Gianna Nannini, Claudio Amendola, Amadeus, Fiorella Mannoia, Giorgio Panariello, Mika, Marco Giallini, Umberto Tozzi, Raf, Laura Chiatti, Raphael Gualazzi, Sergio Cammariere, Morgan and Luchè

Streaming and TV

Where to see 20 years that we are Italian on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evenings at 21.20. It will be possible to follow it or review it in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.