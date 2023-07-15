20 years that we are Italian: how many episodes, duration and when it ends (reply)

How many episodes are scheduled for 20 years that we are Italian, the program with Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada broadcast in rerun on Rai 1? We tell you right away: in all three episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 15 July 2023; the third and last Saturday 29 July 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 15 July 2023

Second episode: Saturday 22 July 2023

Third episode: Saturday 29 July 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of 20 years that we are Italian last? Each evening will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 21.20 to 23.55. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

We’ve seen how many episodes are scheduled for 20 years that we’re Italian, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evenings at 21.20. It will be possible to follow it or review it in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.