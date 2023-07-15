20 years that we are Italian: cast, guests, how many episodes and streaming (repeat)

From Saturday 15 July 2023 on Rai 1 at 21.20, 20 years that we are Italian will be broadcast again, a television program broadcast from 29 November to 13 December 2019 in prime time on Rai 1 for three episodes hosted by Gigi D’ Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada. Alongside them many guests. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

What is the cast and what are the guests of 20 years that we are Italian? In the episodes of the program Gigi D’Alessio and Vanessa Incontrada, together with the various guests who will take turns, will tell all the salient facts of their last twenty years. The orchestra of the program, composed of 26 elements, is conducted by maestro Adriano Pennino. But let’s get to the guests. In the first episode: Gianna Nannini, Claudio Amendola, Amadeus, Fiorella Mannoia, Giorgio Panariello, Mika, Marco Giallini, Umberto Tozzi, Raf, Laura Chiatti, Raphael Gualazzi, Sergio Cammariere, Morgan and Luchè; in the second episode: Emma Marrone, Flavio Insinna, Alessio Boni, Marco Masini, Michele Placido, Rocío Muñoz Morales, Ficarra and Picone and Achille Lauro; in the third episode: Anna Tatangelo, Il Volo, Nino D’Angelo, Pippo Baudo, Nek, Alessandro Siani, Niccolò Agliardi, Flavio Insinna, Giuseppe Zeno, Gigi Marzullo.

20 years that we are Italian: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for 20 years that we are Italian in replica on Rai 1? In all, three episodes will be aired: the first on Saturday 15 July 2023; the third and last Saturday 29 July 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 15 July 2023

Second episode: Saturday 22 July 2023

Third episode: Saturday 29 July 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see 20 years that we are Italian on live TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evenings at 21.20. It will be possible to follow it or review it in streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.