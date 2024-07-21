Carmen Ordóñez died in her home in Madrid in the early hours of July 23, 2004. According to reports, she suffered a heart attack while she was in the bathtub. But her friends believe that her life began to fade two and a half years earlier. Those close to La Divina agree that her fall began on November 26, 2001, when she sat down on the set of Martian Chronicles to claim that she had been a victim of gender-based violence. “I have been a woman who has suffered aggression,” she said that night on Xavier Sardà’s programme, pointing to her third husband, the dancer Ernesto Neyra. “For me that was the beginning of the end. Part of society and the media denied her the right to assistance. The same journalists who had encouraged her to tell her truth, and who knew perfectly well what she had been through, accused her of wanting to take advantage. Some of her friends also turned their backs on her,” explains Álvaro García Pelayo, friend and last representative of Ordóñez, in conversation with EL PAÍS. “Carmen had the pride of a bullfighter, but that ordeal cost her her life. Today that would not have happened to her. Today justice would have been done,” continues the journalist.

Granddaughter of the matadors Cayetano Ordóñez and Domingo Dominguín, daughter of the matador Antonio Ordóñez and niece of the matador Luis Miguel Dominguín, Carmina was the darling of one of the favourite sagas of Francoism. She had grown up with the elites of the regime and in her youth she had been a supporter of Fuerza Nueva and an admirer of Blas Piñar. But that summer night in 2001, just one day after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, she broke with one of the great taboos of her class and of Spanish society at the time: that of gender violence. In prime time, before almost a million and a half viewers, she recounted the details of her marriage to Neyra, such as when, according to her, her youngest son, Julián Contreras, aged 12, had to defend her from the dancer’s alleged violent outbursts.

“At that time it was very hard to take that step, especially considering who she was. Recognizing that she had gone through that ordeal was very difficult for her,” says García Pelayo. Ordóñez She also made visible the fear that many victims feel when it comes to reporting. “I am not going to file a complaint at the moment if I am not under a lot of pressure. My lawyers have advised me to report him, but I do not want any harm to come to him,” she said in her speech at the Chronicles.

The reaction of public opinion was not what Carmina expected. Some journalists and commentators criticised her for having gone on TV and not to court. Some questioned her testimony for having been paid, others for having denied the rumours in the past and for having waited to tell them. “Why did you take so long?” Concha Velasco asked her on the programme. Time to time. “Media marketing or exemplary denunciation? Is it the Show “Carmina’s indecent media trivialization of a tragic problem?” the newspaper asked. The world.

Spanish bullfighter Antonio Ordóñez with his wife Carmina and their daughters Belén and Carmen (Carmina Ordoñez, in red), at their estate in Medina-Sidonia, in 1972 in Cádiz.

Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

Some time later, the same newspaper commissioned a demographic study on the most loved and hated people in Spain. Carmen Ordóñez was named “the most hated”. The newspaper attributed this to her overexposure in the media and the fact that she had exposed her case of gender-based violence in prime time“What will a housewife think, who bears her husband’s abuse in silence, trying not to let anyone find out, out of fear and shame, and who finds Carmina on a set explaining that the happiness she conveyed on the same program two years earlier with the husband in question, was the facade of a case of abuse?”, he asked. The world. For its part, Abc He concluded: “Carmina spoke, yes, she got paid, they say a lot, and now she says she won’t report it. Can anyone understand that? (…) The show worked, it was full and it will continue. That’s what it was all about, right? I don’t know if all the women who are anguished day after day by the horror of marital abuse think the same.”

La Divina was full of contradictions and the press made a big deal out of it. One day she could be drinking champagne with the cream of the crop in Marrakech and the next she could be washing her feet with beer in El Rocío with Chuli, Pai and Cabra.. One day she could be partying on the beaches of Cadiz or worshipping the Virgin of Hope in Triana and the next she would be admitted to hospital in Seville. And in the same interview she could defend Franco’s regime and boast of her freedom or declare herself anti-feminist and proudly say that she had been married and divorced three times. Some commentators were very excited. Karmele Marchante, a contributor to Rafflewent so far as to say that Ordóñez had no right to report mistreatment for having raised his hand in the Plaza de Oriente, an allusion to Carmina’s past with the extreme right ―“I like the previous regime because it respected everything my family earned with a lot of sweat,” she justified on one occasion―.

“Perhaps for people like Karmele Marchante she was very badly treated. All of that was an ordeal, a real scandal. Carmen hit a wall of incomprehension and social rejection. Today, the glasses are different and everything is seen in a different way,” says Kiko Matamoros, friend and former representative of Ordóñez, in conversation with EL PAÍS. “Was the complaint the beginning of her end? Yes and no. It affected her a lot, obviously. But she did not lead the best life for her health and that was decisive,” admits Matamoros.

Carmina Ordoñez skiing in Sierra Nevada, Granada, in 1976. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

Amidst the media noise of that time, jurist María Durán, an expert in women’s rights and a pioneer In the fight against gender violence, she was one of the few authoritative voices that came to the defense of Ordóñez. “I don’t really like her, but I support her reporting what happened to her. Regardless of whether this woman was paid, she has suffered a type of violence that many women suffer,” said Durán, who would later co-author the first Comprehensive Law Proposal against gender violence presented in Spain by the PSOE and approved in 2004.

Ernesto Neyra denied the accusations through his lawyers and later himself on television. In March 2002, the Court of Instruction Number 6 of Madrid dismissed Carmina’s complaint. The judge The court stated that no conclusive evidence had been provided, that the alleged assaults had not been reported at the time and that no medical certificates had been provided regarding the alleged physical injuries. The ruling concluded that there was no data that would allow Carmen Ordóñez to be considered “within the sociological profile of women who endure and put up with mistreatment due to economic dependence or pressure from their environment.” socialite She exhausted all legal avenues, including the Supreme Court, which rejected the last of her appeals at the end of 2002. “Today the behaviour of many of the characters in this story would be a scandal, starting with the judge who decided to dismiss the complaint saying that Carmen did not fit the profile of an abused woman,” reflects Kiko Matamoros.

The highly publicized legal process sank Neyra’s career. The dancer lost contracts and had to stop his collaboration in Day to daythe program of María Teresa Campos. In 2003 she sued La Divina for libel and slander. Carmina wanted Lolita Flores to testify in her favor. “Carmen is my friend and if they call me, I will go to testify,” said La Faraona’s daughter. But she did not show up. “The day they called me to go to court to defend her, I was a little scared. I didn’t know if it was entirely true or not and I backed out. And today I regret it,” the singer admitted in 2022. Álvaro García Pelayo also feels regret. “Once, I called the police, but when I saw Carmen crying on the floor and asking me not to do it, I hung up. That call was recorded and noted in the trial that followed. But I feel guilty for not having followed the process that we should have followed,” says the journalist.

Carmina Ordonez and Francisco Rivera, ‘Paquirri’, with their son Francisco. Gianni Ferrari (Cover/Getty Images)

After the legal setbacks, Carmina continued on. “I don’t care. I am Ordóñez Dominguín,” she used to say, repeating a phrase that her uncle Luis Miguel had taught her when she was little and the other girls teased her at the French Lyceum. The press mistook her integrity for arrogance and pride, but her friends knew that behind that facade hid a fragile person. “Deep down, she was very open to all the negative things that were projected on her and her family. She suffered a lot,” says Matamoros. “What worried her most was the damage that public exposure could cause to her children and loved ones,” adds García Pelayo. At that time, her eldest son, Francisco Rivera, the fruit of her marriage to Francisco Rivera Paquirri, was beginning to emerge as a bullfighter. Her second son, Cayetano, was 25 years old, and Julián Contreras, the youngest, was a teenager.

Carmen continued to show herself in public as La Divina, but in private she had been living in hell for a long time. According to her own account, she developed She was afraid of being alone and began to need sleeping pills to sleep after her mother died in 1982. Two decades later, she was a self-confessed benzodiazepine addict. She could consume between 25 and 30 different pills each day. Her friends acknowledge that she was a social user of other substances, but that she was “hooked” on sleeping pills. “She didn’t have a problem with cocaine, as was implied and claimed on some sets. Her problem was benzodiazepine,” Matamoros said. The combination of drugs would end up being lethal. She underwent several treatments and told about it on television, breaking another taboo of her kind: that of addictions. Once again, public opinion failed to understand her. Jokes were made on television and humorous articles and columns were published in newspapers.

Carmina Ordoñez photographed by Gianni Ferrari in 1981 in Madrid. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

Generous with her friends and prone to extravagance, she squandered her father’s inheritance and in her last months of life she intensified her pilgrimage to the sets to be able to afford her frenetic pace of life. “I’m doing great,” she said in one of her last television appearances, in Pink saucein March 2004. She had just left her umpteenth rehab. In private, she joked that she would never see her 50th birthday. That same summer, she was found dead in the bathroom of her home. She was 49 years old.

She died of a heart attack, as was later reported, but the media published all kinds of rumours, conjectures, insults and even a false autopsy. The Department of Justice and Interior of the Community of Madrid, which is responsible for the Forensic Anatomy Institute, had to come out to deny the fraudulent report. “Her children not only had to suffer the death of their mother, but also all kinds of fabrications. It seemed that everyone had been in the bathroom where Carmen died,” recalls García Pelayo. And he concludes: “Society again denied Carmen help. Even after she was dead, they continued to judge her. That was the last mistreatment she had to endure.”