Official photograph of Leo Messi when he was in the category of Cadets of FC Barcelona.
Photo:
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
The Argentine star arrived in Barcelona on September 17, 2000. In the image he is seen during a training session with Cadet ‘A’ of the Blaugrana club.
Photo:
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Messi was part of the lower teams of Barcelona between 2000 and 2004. He made his debut with Infantil B against Amposta, on March 7, 2001, in which he scored a goal.
Photo:
THE GRAPHIC
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Frank Rijkaard was responsible for Leo’s promotion to the first team.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Leo Messi during a training session in 2004.
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
DAILY AS
Updated to:
He made his first-team debut on November 6, 2003. The match, a friendly against Porto by José Mourinho at the inauguration of the Estadio do Dragao.
Photo:
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Messi’s first official match in LaLiga was on October 16, 2004 in the Espanyol-FC Barcelona derby. The Argentine replaced Deco.
Photo:
DAILY AS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Euphoric celebration of the Argentine during his first goal with Barça. It was May 2005 against Albacete.
Photo:
ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
DAILY AS
Updated to:
On May 1, 2005 Leo Messi scored his first goal for FC Barcelona in a LaLiga match against Albacete. The match ended 2-0 for the Catalans.
Photo:
LLUIS GENE
AFP
Updated to:
Ronaldinho hugs the Argentine during a Champions League match in 2005.
Photo:
CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS
REUTERS
Updated to:
On March 10, 2007 Leo Messi scored his first hat-trick, 47 in total, with FC Barcelona. It was against the eternal rival, Real Madrid, and the match ended in a draw, 3-3.
Photo:
ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
DAILY AS
Updated to:
On April 18, 2007 Leo Messi, in a 55-meter race dodging Getafe players, astonished the world by emulating the play and the goal that Maradona scored against England in the World Cup in Mexico 86.
Photo:
ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United during a Champions Lleague match in 2008.
Photo:
Jasper juinen
Getty Images
Updated to:
Messi’s header goal in the Champions League final against Manchester United on May 27, 2009.
Photo:
Laurence griffiths
Getty Images
Updated to:
On April 6, 2010 Leo Messi marks his first poker. FC Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. The Argentine star has managed up to 5 times to score 4 goals in the same game.
Photo:
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Updated to:
Leo Messi with Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta.
Photo:
Jasper juinen
Getty Images
Updated to:
Lionel Messi celebration during the 2011 Champions League final.
Photo:
Jasper juinen
Getty Images
Updated to:
On March 3, 2012 Leo Messi scored his first and only reporter (five goals) against Bayer Leverkusen. FC Barcelona won 7-1 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Photo:
Jasper juinen
Getty Images
Updated to:
Messi holds the Ballon d’Or on January 15, 2012.
Photo:
JOSEP LAGO
AFP
Updated to:
Lionel Messi celebrates a goal during a match against AC Milan on March 12, 2013.
Photo:
David Ramos
Getty Images
Updated to:
Hug with Brazilian Daniel Alves on March 16, 2014.
Photo:
Getty Images
Getty Images
Updated to:
Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrating a goal against Atlético de Madrid in 2015.
Photo:
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Updated to:
476132834
Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar after proclaiming themselves champion of the Champions League in 2015.
Photo:
Matthias hangst
Getty Images
Updated to:
Leo Messi celebrated his 500th goal for Barcelona after scoring the third goal for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on April 23, 2017. The Catalans beat the Whites 2-3.
Photo:
OSCAR DEL POZO
AFP
Updated to:
Leo Messi after finishing the Champions League round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalans thrashed the Parisian team 6-1, the biggest comeback in the history of the Champions League (6-5).
Photo:
FERNANDO ZUERAS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
I regret Lionel Messi after the elimination of Barcelona due to Atlético de Madrid from the Champions League in 2016.
Photo:
Anadolu Agency
Getty Images
Updated to:
Celebration of the Argentine during a Classic at the Camp Nou.
Photo:
David Ramos
Getty Images
Updated to:
Messi’s sadness after the 2-8 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on August 14, 2020.
Photo:
Pool
Getty Images
Updated to:
In total, the Argentine has managed to lift four Champions League with FC Barcelona.
Photo:
PATRIK STOLLARZ
AFP
Updated to:
Leo Messi got six golden boots playing with FC Barcelona.
Photo:
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Updated to:
Leo Messi has obtained ten leagues with FC Barcelona. He is the second player with the most leagues after Paco Gento with twelve.
Photo:
Gorka Leiza
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Leo Messi treasures six trophies of the Glass of the King obtained with the FC Barcelona.
Photo:
FERNANDO ZUERAS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Eight Spanish Super Cups are those that he has managed to lift with Barça.
Photo:
FERNANDO ZUERAS
DAILY AS
Updated to:
Leo Messi with one of the three European Super Cups achieved with Fc Barcelona.
Photo:
DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
REUTERS
Updated to:
Leo Messi has achieved three Club World Cup championships with FC Barcelona.
Photo:
MARWAN NAAMANI
AFP
Updated to:
Leo Messi with one of the four Joan Gamper trophies that he has achieved with FC Barcelona.
Photo:
JOSEP LAGO
AFP
Updated to:
Leo Messi got six golden balls playing with FC Barcelona.
Photo:
CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
REUTERS
Updated to:
Leave a Reply