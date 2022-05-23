More than one million units sold worldwide since 2002 best tell the success story of Volkswagen Touareg that the German car manufacturer has decided to celebrate with the Edition 20, a version special born to pay homage to the 20 years of availability on the SUV market. Touareg Edition 20 will be available from January, with a wide availability of engines and a complete offer. The special edition model is now available to order, with prices starting at € 77,530 in Germany.

The Travel Assist e is standard on the special edition Innovision Cockpit with 15 “infotainment system display, the new Meloe Blue paint and the mirror-polished 20-inch Bogota wheels. The expressive exterior design is complemented by tinted side and rear windows, LED taillights with a cherry red tint and an ‘EDITION 20’ badge on the B-pillar. The wheel arches and diffuser also have a high-gloss black paint finish. Touareg Edition 20 boasts an illuminated door sill with a specific logo, fine seats in black Savona leather with the characteristic diamond stitching and stitching in the contrasting color Ceramique, a light beige, which underline the refined soul of the interior.

The sporty character is highlighted by red accents: double stitched edging in Ceramique / Red perfectly matched, they embellish the dashboard, the steering wheel and the inner sides of the doors. The leather-covered selector lever for the automatic gearbox features the “EDITION 20” logo. The new Volkswagen Touareg “EDITION 20” is offered with four drive variants: the 1 3.0 V6 TDI with 231 CV and one torque of 500 Nm, the 3.0 V6 TDI with 286 hp and torque of 600 Nm, the 3.0 V6 TSI with 340 hp and torque of 450 Nm and finally the V6 TSI plug-in hybrid with system output of 381 hp and torque of 600 Nm. All four engines are combined with the eight-speed gearbox with all-wheel drive.