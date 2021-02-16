Händel, Scarlatti and Bach are some of the great figures of music to whom the early music group La Tempestad is paying tribute, on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, in a series of virtual encounters. Throughout these two decades, LA VERDAD has accompanied the musicians, informed promptly of their performances in the Region and of their consolidation as one of the reference groups in the field of historicist interpretation in Spain.

The critic Octavio de Juan, the most veteran of the regional press, has devoted praiseworthy criticisms to the formation directed by the harpsichordist Silvia Márquez. “A lesson in good work”, De Juan titled the performance of La Tempestad, reduced to a duet by the flutist Guillermo Peñalver and Márquez, with works by Corelli, Häasler, JS Bach and C. Philip Bach at the Regional Auditorium on February 13, 2013 : «The harpsichordist gave a lesson in good work and stylistic knowledge that, if in the case of Wilhelm Hássler’s Fantasia in which she performed alone led to an obligatory virtuosity, in the three Sonatas by Carl Philipp Emanuel and Juan Sebastián Bách , and particularly in the last one, BMW 1030, he made a complete exhibition of the rigor that this music imposes ».

On March 22, 2016, in the Cathedral of Murcia, La Tempestad unveiled in Murcia the ‘Lessons in darkness’ by the most illustrious of the Couperin family saga, François: «Restrained and neat the instrumentalists [Sara Ruiz, en la viola da gamba, y Márquez desde el clave] and refined and magnificent in their vocalizations and ornamentation the two sopranos [Olalla Alemán y María Eugenia Boix]». On March 6, 2017, at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, Cammerata de Murcia and La Tempestad performed baroque music taken from oblivion in “an artistic marriage” that aroused “endless applause.”