Dhe hustle and bustle of the big city, its hustle and bustle, its noise die down to a dull rustling in the background. The sound of the blissfully waking up eight-cylinder penetrates your ears and stomach, and as a sign of its presence it rises to a brief burst of adrenaline, before remaining in a sonorous bass. 800 revolutions are stoic like the Swabian Kehrwoche, always ready to storm off to 7000. The gaze falls on the cockpit with the tachometer in the middle, the hand grips the steering wheel, which lies snugly in it, the foot feels the connection to the machine, and not for a second does the question arise whether this is really a Porsche. The Cayenne in all its forms, from the basic to the Turbo GT, is just as naturally part of the family as the 911. And its smaller brother, the Macan, who was born later, has actually blossomed into the best-selling model from the Zuffenhausen-based sports car manufacturer.

cayenne? macan? Those are four-doors! True, just like the elegant Panamera, and that’s why its twenty-year success story was by no means as self-evident as it seems today. In the meantime, the assembled competition from Maserati to Bentley to Rolls-Royce or Lamborghini has followed the path. Recently even, actually hard to believe, Ferrari.