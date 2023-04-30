The Tarifa African Film Festival has celebrated its 20th anniversary and to celebrate it has reached out to the other shore, that of Tangier. In the Moroccan city, the festival that has publicized the filmography of the African continent in Spain has been inaugurated and that this year is held simultaneously on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar. A 20th edition straddling the two shores.

It was at six in the afternoon on Friday when the doors of the Alcázar de Tánger cinema opened. A charming neighborhood cinema, which belonged to the Cohen family, Jewish of Spanish origin and expelled from the Peninsula and which has been closed for more than 40 years. It was a cheap cinema, with reruns, which captivated Bernardo Bertolucci, who included an image in the sheltering sky. Recently restored, it hosted this weekend the opening gala of the African Film Festival (FCAT).

On one side of the red carpet, a Berber group greeted the audience and filmmakers with drums and traditional music. “Spanish cinema has a very important Tangerine connection. In international Tangier you could see uncensored films”, explains the director of the Instituto Cervantes in Tangier, Javier Rioyo, present at the opening ceremony and who cites illustrious Tangiers such as Diego Galán, Concha Cuetos or Bibiana as an example of this special relationship. Fernandez.

The festival opened with between the fig trees, a luminous and subtle film, in which the Tunisian director Erige Sehiri, portrays a day of different generations of Tunisian day laborers in the field. “They are the young people of the revolution, those who are more aware of their rights,” Sehiri explains hours before the inauguration. The film closes with a Tunisian version of L’Estaca by Lluís Llach, the song that inspired the filmmaker in its creation. Dozens of African films can be seen until May 7 in the cinemas of Tangier and Tarifa and also at the same time on the Filmin cinema platform.

“This festival is very African, because it is very nomadic”, interpreted the next day Juan José Téllez, one of the writers who the next day led the public on a literary walk through the medina of Tangier, which started at the Bab al vantage point. Bahr, overlooking the Strait. Téllez alluded to the years in which the festival had to emigrate to Córdoba to later return to his birthplace, Tarifa. “It is a showcase for a cinema that is usually unknown to the European public. We have learned a lot with this festival”, admits Téllez, a regular at the annual event.

Already on the way to Tarifa on Saturday, aboard the ferry that crosses the 14.4 kilometers that separate Spain from Morocco, Europe from Africa, the director of the festival, Mane Cisneros, reflects on the trajectory of this unique event. “Cinema can be a knowledge tool. When we started, the ignorance of Africa was total. Now, ignorance continues, but I think we have contributed many elements that allow us to dismantle the clichés”. Cisneros continues to believe that “Africa needs to be able to count itself from the cinema, and that the Africans themselves take the floor.”

Africa needs to be able to tell itself from the cinema and that it is the Africans themselves who speak Mane Cisneros, director of the festival

The floor was taken on Saturday afternoon by the students of the University of Ibadan (Nigeria), who star in Coconut head generationa very interesting film in which Alain Kassanda tells how students become politicized thanks to the cinema and how they end up demonstrating in the streets demanding from the Government a future for their generation.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.