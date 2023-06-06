Kathleen Folbigg A woman who spent 20 years in prison was pardoned and released this Monday after scientific evidence provided data for the judge to consider that the death of her four children would have been due to natural causes as she had insisted.

The woman who is now 55 years old was released from a prison in Grafton, New South Wales after he received an unconditional pardon from the governor Margaret Beazley.

In this regard, the Attorney General of New South Wales, Michael Daley explained to the Australian media that last week former judge Tom Bathurst had told him that the scientific evidence had provided reasonable doubt about Folbigg’s guilt.

“There is reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms. Folbigg for the manslaughter of her son Caleb, the infliction of grievous bodily harm on her son Patrick, and the murder of her children Patrick, Sarah, and Laura,” the prosecutor commented to local media.

The request for a new investigation was accepted by the court after a petition was received based on a scientific investigation that showed positive evidence of natural death, which had the signature of 90 scientists, doctors and other specialists.

According to the case, Kathleen Folbigg’s children died over a period of a decade at ages ranging from two weeks to 19 months.

The first son, Caleb was born in 1989 and died 19 days later, the court ruled this death as manslaughter. Years later, her second child, Patrick, was 8 months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months, and in 1999, Folbigg’s fourth daughter, Laura, died at 19 months.

Scientific evidence showed that two of the woman’s daughters had a rare CALM2-G114R genetic variant, which is a reasonably possible cause for her children’s repeat deaths.