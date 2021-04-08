Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS) challenges Joe Biden and the Saudi Arabian Justice sentenced a humanitarian worker to 20 years in prison for expressing opinions critical of the authorities and the crown on Twitter. Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, a 37-year-old Red Crescent employee, was detained in Riyadh by the kingdom’s secret police in 2018 and has been held incommunicado since then, the family reported. As with human rights activists, his case was taken by a specialized antiterrorism court and decided to punish him “on charges related to his critical opinions,” denounced the human rights organization Euro-Med Monitor. According to the authorities, Al-Sadhan criticized the system from an anonymous account on the social network Twitter.

After the replacement in the White House and the threats from Biden, it seemed that the Saudis were going to try to take care of the forms in the matter of human rights, but this condemnation is a whole pulse to the new tenant of the White House, who during the campaign announced that he was willing to turn his great regional ally into a “pariah” if the human rights violations did not stop. In February activist Loujain Hathloul, the most famous face in the fight for women’s rights, was released on parole and two activists with US nationality who are awaiting trial were released on bail. These decisions were interpreted as gestures of goodwill, but the conviction of Al-Sadhan confirms that there are no changes.

Following his arrival from Biden, the United States withdrew support for the Saudis in the war in Yemen and declassified the CIA report corroborating that MBS “approved the operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Jamal Khassoggi,” the Washington columnist. Post murdered and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The report’s findings led to a series of sanctions on 74 Saudi citizens “related to threats to dissidents abroad, including those who were involved in the Khashoggi case and others,” he announced. the state department. Among them was not, however, the young heir to the throne and for that reason “they feel untouchable and they try to test the president. We ask Biden to take it seriously and stand in favor of human rights as promised, “the sister of the convicted humanitarian worker, Areej al-Sadhan, who is a US citizen, told the Insider portal.

The family’s request for help was answered by State Department spokesman Ned Price, who said that “we will follow the case very closely and want to tell the Saudi authorities once again that freedom of expression should never be a must. be a punishable offense ». So far neither the president nor the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, have spoken out on the matter.

Loujain Hathloul, who spent 1,001 days in prison, is the face, but Al-Sadhan or Mohammed Al-Rabiah, a women’s rights defender also arrested in 2018, are the cross of a system in which activism and voices critics are persecuted and judged as terrorists. In March 2019, 36 countries, including the 28 members of the EU en bloc, seconded in the UN Human Rights Council an unprecedented condemnation of the authoritarian drift of Saudi Arabia and warned of the “use of the anti-terrorist law and other national security regulations against individuals who peacefully exercise their rights and freedoms.