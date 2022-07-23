It is no secret that cars and motorbikes can buy more value if kept almost untouched, with many cars and two-wheelers of the past reaching valuations well above their original price. This is the case of the Ducati MH900e of 2002 protagonist of our history, one of only 2000 units produced in Borgo Panigale. In fact, the number 875 is not a motorcycle like many others, not due to its characteristics different from the other units produced but because it spent 20 years inside a crate, the original packaging with which it was packed in Bologna to be shipped to the United States.

This Ducati MH900e in fact remained for two decades inside a wooden box, wrapped in the sheets and packaging that the Borgo Panigale employees had prepared when it left for Pompton Plains, New Jersey, reaching the Harley-Davidson dealer. of Rockville, Maryland where it remained until it was put up for sale on the online auction site Bring a Trailer. It is not clear whether it was a move prepared at the table by the dealer, who decided to resell the bike later at a higher price or it was just an oversight. The fact is that this Ducati MH900 Evoluzione was put up for sale, managing to touch the 45,000 dollars (about 44,000 euros at the current exchange rate), a price tripled compared to the 2002 list valuation, when it took about 15,000 euros to buy it new. A marketing blow or luck, the Borgo Panigale two-wheeler has greatly increased its value, simply by remaining inside its shipping box.

The Ducati MH900e was designed by Pierre Terblanche, former head of design of the Borgo Panigale brand. It was born to pay homage to the 1984 MHR 900, a bike that celebrated the victory at the 1978 Tourist Trophy with Mike Hailwood. It made its debut at the 1998 Munich Motor Show as a concept and then went into production in 2001. With a sport classic style, it had a very low weight, only 186 kg and was powered by a 904cc air-cooled two-valve engine delivering 74 hp. He was riding Marchesini rims and a single-sided lattice swingarm. A truly fascinating bike that has regained its enamel without ever having traveled even a kilometer.