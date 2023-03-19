Under the pretext of getting rid of massive destruction weapons and to free the Iraqis from the yoke of Saddam Hussein, the international coalition led by the United States invaded Iraq in 2003.

But 20 years later, the country is still in reconstruction process, with an unstable political system and survives thanks to a dangerous dependence almost exclusively on oil.

In the famous “Mission Accomplished” speech from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003, US President George W.

Bush celebrated that “Iraq is free” and affirmed that the role of the coalition troops was to “secure and rebuild the country”.

But Iraq is still suffering the consequences of the invasion thatadded to the rampant corruption of the ruling class installed during the occupation, has stalled in a spiral of crisis to one of the richest oil-rich countries on the planet.

Destroyed

“Looking back, Saddam had to be got rid of, but not by invasion. There were some grassroots changes coming, social changes inside Iraq. It would have been a good idea to limit the invasion to simply taking down Saddam and his circle, rather than destroying the entire country and its institutions.s”, tells EFE Sarkawt Shams, until 2021 Member of the Iraqi Parliament at the head of a Kurdish formation.

The years of the occupation left between 100,000 and 500,000 dead, according to different estimates, in addition to billions of dollars lost and a State that, to this day, continues to be unable to continuously supply electricity to its citizens.

For Mohamed Othman al Khalidi, also a former deputy from the Sunni Bayarek al Jayr party, “the deterioration of services and infrastructure, high poverty, unemployment, forced displacement and the feeling of instability” are “the high price” that was paid to get rid of Saddam Hussein.

And it is that the successive conflicts, such as the sectarian war that between 2006 and 2008 bloodied the country, or the devastation caused by the Islamic State terrorist group between 2014 and 2017 have left the country in a very bad light and have undermined the efforts made to ensure the stability and development of Iraq.

Are Iraqis free?

After the fall of the dictator, The United States assumed political command of Iraq and establishedunder a kind of “viceroyalty” of Paul Bremer, to a series of leaders opposed to the old regime who were in exile, who were entrusted with building a country from scratch.

“The legacy (of the invasion) is to bring incompetent exile politicians to rule and leave the country in the hands of warlords, while the United States did not guarantee the survival of civil society,” Shams said.

According to Al Khalidi, the fall of Saddam and the lack of planning in the transition process It also led to the proliferation of armed groups, as is the case of Al Qaeda, and militias loyal to Shiite clerics and political leaders who “imposed their dominance” in Iraq, something that continues to happen today, he laments.

The Iraqi Constitution approved in 2005, however, guaranteed rights unthinkable under Saddam for all the religious communities and ethnic groups that make up Iraq, which were oppressed during a dictatorship that did not tolerate any kind of dissent or criticism.

For Salem al Anbaki, a parliamentarian from the current majority coalition in the Iraqi Legislature, Al Fatah, the fall of Saddam did provide Iraqis with unprecedented freedom of expression, as well as a democratic system, but with “failures”. . Bush already warned from the USS Abraham Lincoln, recognizing that “the transition from dictatorship to democracy will take time.”

“The most important question is: Have we arrived at an integrated democratic political process? The answer is no”, says Al Anbaki, who highlights the high levels of corruption in the country.

Big challenges

Bad management and the destruction of institutions that are still in the process of rebuilding have generated a great scourge in what was the cradle of universal civilization: corruption.



According to Transparency International, Iraq ranks 157 out of 180 countries in the corruption index, which severely affects its reconstruction and development. Iraqis do not understand how OPEC’s second largest producer, which generates some $8 billion a month in oil exports, is unable to provide basic services to the population.

More than 90% of the State’s income depends on crude oil, and they are mainly used to pay the salaries of public sector workers, which employ more than 60% of the population.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say that Iraq is a failed state, but it’s definitely fragile. It will surely take a couple more decades for it to be a stable and strong player in the region,” Shams says.

