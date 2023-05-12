The Criminal Court ruled that an accused person who molested a minor and sexually exploited him was sentenced to 20 years and eight months in prison, and a fine of 200,000 dirhams.

And the State Public Prosecution stated, through its official account on social media, that the Kalba Prosecution Office referred an accused to the Minor Criminal Court on charges of indecent assault and sexual exploitation of a child, and other charges included in the referral order, after a communication submitted by the mother of the victim, in which she stated that she discovered that the accused – who is a relative For her and the victim – he sexually exploits her son, and that he molested him with coercion several times since the age of the victim was 11 years old, and threatened him not to report him. The Public Prosecution confirmed that it was found that the accused abused narcotics and psychotropic substances, adding that it referred him, after completing the investigations, to the Criminal Court, which found him guilty and punished him with imprisonment of 20 years and eight months, and a fine of 200,000 dirhams. The Public Prosecution called on parents and family members to take care of the affairs of their children, communicate with them and listen to them always, to find out about their conditions, as this protects them from all harm.