March 20th marked the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq by the US and its allies, especially the UK. The invasion and subsequent occupation marked the destabilization of the Middle East after a war marked by lies and propaganda, with disastrous effects still felt in Iraq and the region. It is also the pinnacle of unilateral US policies, opening once and for all the Pandora’s Box of international politics and power relations in the 21st century.

The military component of the invasion began with an airstrike against the presidential palace of Saddam Hussein, then Iraqi dictator, in an attempted decapitation attack. The episode was followed by 40 days of fighting until the complete occupation of Iraq. The once mighty Iraqi war machine was weakened by a decade of sanctions between the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion, making war easy for the US, surprising many people at the time.

The focus of the column, however, is not the military component of the invasion, but the fact that it began to be conceived much earlier. Precisely in 1991. At the time, with George HW Bush as US president, part of his staff proposed the occupation of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. Three aspects contributed to dispel this idea. First, the fear of the military consequences of a full-scale invasion, with more casualties of US forces and the use of weapons such as ballistic missiles against Israel.

Stability in the Middle East

Second, the correct interpretation that an occupation of Iraq would be a perennial factor of instability in the Middle East. Saddam Hussein’s Iraq had a Sunni government, religious strand of a third of the population, while almost two thirds are Shiites. In addition to religious cleavage, there is ethnic cleavage, with significant minorities such as Kurds. The fall of Iraq would pave the way for internal conflicts between these populations, exactly what happens today.

In addition, the fall of Iraq, an Arab regional power sustained by the wealth of having the third largest oil reserves in the world, would provide a scenario for regional disputes. For example, with Iran expanding its influence in the country, in its relations with the Shiites, or eliminating a secular Arab power, strengthening gulf monarchies such as Saudis. Again, exactly the scenario that plays out today was already a possibility 30 years ago.

Finally, the US did not occupy Iraq and overthrow its government in 1991 because the UN Security Council mandate did not authorize it. The Gulf War was a response to what was interpreted as a war of aggression, the invasion of Kuwait. It received UN Security Council approval, including the Soviet vote, in the last months of the USSR’s existence. The international community overwhelmingly supported the intervention, but not the destruction of Iraq.

At that moment, the world was different, especially due to the existence of two superpowers. What made the USA and the USSR respect International Law and the decisions taken within the scope of the UN was, mainly, the fear of escalation and retaliation by the antagonistic superpower. Due to the direct negotiation between the two countries and the focus of the international community on security issues, international institutionalization and other issues were in the background.

US Cold War winner

With the end of the Cold War came relief that the world would no longer be subject to the specter of nuclear conflict. With that, the international optimism of the 1990s, with the international community focusing on issues such as the environment and human rights. The number of treaties and international organizations grew, strengthening the idea that International Law would now be essential to govern relations between States. Optimism, however, was accompanied by another mindset.

In 1992, Francis Fukuyama, a US political scientist, proposed his hypothesis that the implosion of the USSR meant the collapse of communism and the “end of history”. The USA represented the winning model of the Cold War, the apex of socioeconomic development and a model that should be exported. Along with that, the thought that the US was the winning power and that the world would now be unipolar. The role of the US would be to exercise this leadership of its interests.

The lack of contrast, without the USSR, reduced international cohesion, with the growing rise of blocs or powers for an eventual multipolar order, such as the European Union and China. The idea that the US was the winner, added to the country’s historic exceptionalism, took sectors of Washington by storm, in both parties. Bill Clinton, in speech, countered this stance, but in practice, he ushered in the era of unilateral action by the US by bombing Serbia in 1999.

With George W. Bush in power, the situation has intensified. The September 11th attacks engaged US society. The War on Terror began with broad domestic support and the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan was authorized under the UN umbrella. Bush Jr.’s cabinet, however, was dominated by hawks. An influential name in the formulation of its foreign policy was John Bolton, who spoke, and speaks, openly that the US has the right to do whatever it wants in the name of its interests.

Violation of International Law

From that office, the idea of ​​invading Iraq came out. A proposal based on blatant lies, such as the infamous search for non-existent weapons of mass destruction. Or that the Saddam Hussein government was a financier of Al-Qaeda, another lie, since his secular government did not look favorably on jihadist groups. Even so, Washington takes the issue to the UN Security Council. Intervention is vetoed, with Russian and French resistance, straining relations between NATO allies.

The US government ignores the result and mobilizes the greatest military machine in history for the invasion. Along with the hundreds of billions of dollars in equipment and ammunition mobilized for the invasion, a Pandora’s Box was opened that is still wide open today. International Law, in the absence of mechanisms of force or imposition, needs consensus and mutual respect. If a country, a power, gives itself the privilege of violating the same right it swore to fulfill, what prevents others from doing the same?

All the violations or negligence of International Law in the last 20 years go back to the moment when the US invaded Iraq in defiance of the UN Security Council, of which the Washington government is a member. And it is not about justifying the annexation of Crimea or the failure to hand over a war criminal, but to confirm that a precedent based on unilateral force was set in 2003. And, until this precedent was corrected and criticized by its creator, the Pandora’s box will remain open.