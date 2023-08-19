admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/19/2023 – 6:20 am

Appointed by many as a likely future secretary-general of the UN, the Brazilian was 55 years old when he was the victim of a terrorist attack in Baghdad. Twenty-two died and around 150 were injured. This was the balance of the terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad, Iraq, on August 19, 2003. In an action claimed by the extremist organization Al Qaeda, a truck bomb exploded the Hotel Canal, which served as the headquarters of the United Nations (UN). ) in the city for over 10 years. Among the dead, the Brazilian Sergio Vieira de Mello (1948-2003), the first Brazilian to reach the top echelon of the entity.

A UN employee since 1969, Mello had a successful career. When he died, he was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. And he was pointed out, by many, as the natural successor of Kofi Annan (1938-2018), who was secretary general of the organization from 1997 to 2006. Annan himself used to say that the Brazilian was “the right person to solve any problem ”.

It was this reputation that led him to work in Baghdad. In May 2003, Annan delegated to Mello the mission to act in Iraq because the country was experiencing a bloody conflict after having its territory occupied by a western coalition led by the United States.

“A career employee of an international organization of universal character, he dedicated his life to the tasks of pacification, stabilization and reconstruction of nations shaken by the scourge of war, destruction and poverty”, analyzes jurist and political scientist Enrique Natalino.

“In his career of more than three decades at the service of the UN, he was notable for a rare combination of executive capacity, humanistic vision and aggregating talent in the complex missions he carried out in countries as diverse as Bangladesh, Sudan, Mozambique, Bosnia, Cambodia, Peru, East Timor and Iraq”, adds the researcher from the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap).

East Timor

As Al Qaeda leaders later declared, it was not the work in pursuit of peace in Iraq that made Mello a target of terrorists. What had aroused the ire of the extremists was the work carried out by the Brazilian in East Timor, between 1999 and 2002.

He played a key role in the Southeast Asian country’s independence process, acting as a UN transitional administrator and sealing Indonesia’s definitive emancipation.

In the view of Al Qaeda, Mello behaved like a contemporary “crusader”, liberating a territory (East Timor) that was part of a predominantly Muslim country (Indonesia, with almost 90% of the population adhering to the Islamic faith).

Former US ambassador to the UN, journalist and diplomat Samantha Power tells in her book The Man Who Wanted to Save the World that Mello did not die when the UN HQ exploded — he was trapped in the rubble for more than three hours, time he communicated with the rescue team through a hole in the wreckage of the building. In the meantime, says the book, the official responsible for the security of the place even called, from his cell phone, the entity’s headquarters in New York, reporting the seriousness of the situation.

Human rights and humanitarian assistance

Born in Rio, he was the son of teacher Gilda dos Santos and diplomat Arnaldo Vieira de Mello, impeached by the military dictatorship. He earned a degree in philosophy at the University of Paris I, where he would later return to defend his doctorate. He joined the UN at the age of 21.

Mello is often classified as a diplomat, but there is a caveat here. “He worked in the diplomatic world, but not as a representative of the State”, explains Luís Fernando Baracho, professor of international law and international relations at Universidade São Judas Tadeu and one of the editors of the blog Fora da Cadencia — about international politics. “He was an employee of an international organization and that gave him a very unique perspective of someone who seeks to coordinate a cooperation system without the bias of optimizing the national interest.”

For the political scientist Christopher Mendonça, a professor at Ibmec in Belo Horizonte, among Mello’s most important qualities was his openness to dialogue. “He showed himself to be a skilful conductor of unlikely negotiations. Diplomacy was definitely his great gift,” he says.

According to Baracho’s analysis, Mello managed, during his years at the UN, to play important roles in two of the organization’s three strategic areas: human rights and humanitarian assistance — the other being the environment. And the Brazilian acted on the front line, often going to conflict zones.

Natalino says that Mello was “an experienced public man who sought to smooth the way for understanding between peoples” and someone who “dedicated his life to the task of convincing his interlocutors in matters of war and peace”.

“The opposite of a traditional bureaucrat of multilateral organizations, he was a field diplomat and a man of action who had a special predilection for tasks that required resourcefulness in the exercise of leadership, in the practice of dialogue and in equating the interests of multiple actors in such complex scenarios. such as Cambodia, Bosnia, East Timor and Iraq”, he comments.

The political scientist believes that in all his missions, Mello “imprinted his brilliance, his executive talent and his tireless belief in the multilateral system of the United Nations as an ethical bulwark in a world marked by the clash of interstate interests”.

Annan’s successor

All these professional qualities and the fact that he was heading a UN high commission made his name a strong bet among those who presented themselves to command the organization itself. Natalino points out that his education, his universalist vision, his vast experience in the field and his knowledge of the bureaucratic apparatus, allied to the “courage to dialogue with everyone”, formed complete “credentials to occupy the position of secretary-general of the United Nations”.

Mendonça also remembers that Mello and Annan worked very closely. “The friendship between these two marked an important period of action for the UN in situations of complete calamity and demonstrated the importance of the organization for the international scenario”, he emphasizes.

“Mello was one of Annan’s right-hand men and it was in that capacity that he was sent to Iraq on the difficult mission of helping in the country’s reconstruction process. Even though he was not a diplomat representing a national state, Mello was a statesman, in the best sense of the term”, comments Natalino.

“He was a public man with an extraordinary ability to combine idealism and realism, a true employee at the service of the causes of humanity”, he continues. “He was an idealist without illusions and a realist who acted, thought and died for the love of the world.”

Throughout his career, the Brazilian was inspired by the way of acting of the Swede Dag Hammarskjöld (1905-1961), who was secretary general of the UN and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and became known for the firmness with which he defended the principles of impartiality and independence. Interestingly, Hammarskjöld also died on duty: a controversial plane crash while working to pacify the Congo.