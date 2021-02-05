One hundred and three titles, twenty Grand Slams, 310 weeks ahead of the world rankings and 1,242 victories. Roger Federer is a living tennis legend. The owner of a story of unforgettable celebrations, exciting consecrations and records that had its first successful chapter exactly 20 years ago, on February 4, 2001, on a Milan folder court and indoors. In that Italian city, the Swiss won his first ATP title with a victory against the French Julien Boutter in three sets.

“I waited a long time for this moment. It should be easier from now on,” said a 19-year-old Roger. And yes it was. Not even he imagined what he was going to achieve in the next two decades.

With his long hair tied in a ponytail, a white headband and a red T-shirt – in tune with the flag of his country – the Swiss, number 27 in the world at that time, was the favorite of the final by ranking. But the 26-year-old Boutter, 67th in the world ranks, felt lucky and entered the court confident that he would end up lifting the trophy. But he found a rival who, thirsty for glory, did not want to miss his third opportunity to shout champion for the first time.

“I didn’t make it to the final thinking I was going to win it, but I wanted my first title. I felt the pressure. It had been a great week for me, I felt like I was playing very well, but it was an indoor tournament and Boutter was a great server. So there was no way of knowing what was going to happen, “Federer recalled in a talk with the ATP.

The Swiss, a professional since 1998, had played for the first time the decisive instance of a tournament the previous year, in Marseille, where he lost in the tie break of the third set against his compatriot Marc rosset.

That same season he lost his second final to his people, in Basel, where he fell in a very tough game against the Swede Thomas Enqvist, then number six in the world, in five sets. A long time later he confessed that after that meeting, he thought: “I’m never going to win a tournament.”

Less than four months later, he succeeded. Although not without suffering. On his way to the final he defeated the German Rainer Schuettler (48 °); to french Cyril Saulnier (120 °), Croatian Goran ivanisevic (123 °) and into Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov, seventh in the ranking.

In the decisive duel, Boutter broke first in the opening set and young Roger let out his frustration by smashing his racket to the ground. Yes, in his early years as a professional, the Swiss was not yet the “gentleman” he is today on the pitch and he used to let his emotions win.

Beyond the anger, he reacted and managed to take the set. His rival took second in the tie break. And at the start of the third, the umpire made a mistake that could have been decisive in the game. Federer should have served in the first game, but the judge got confused and ordered the Frenchman to start serving. The Swiss broke in that opening game and took an advantage that led to victory. What would have happened if the Swiss served first? There is no way to know, but the story could well have been another.

“It could have been the end of me,” Boutter considered a few years ago. And he recalled: “Federer was already considered the future Pete Sampras at that time, but when we played that game, he still had a lot to mature and he looked quite nervous on the court.”

“I think I am improving and I have achieved the first goal in my career. My next goal is to get into the top 15 in the world, which is a difficult goal, but not impossible,” Federer said after that final. “Losing three consecutive finals could have been a bit mentally uncomfortable. But now I can look forward to the rest of the season with a little less pressure on my shoulders from having to win a title.”

“As soon as the game ended I was more relieved than happy“He recalled a few years ago.” After I started to feel the happiness for that title, I played quite well. It was a great moment for me. I thought ‘At least I have one!’“.

What came next, exceeded all their expectations. His second title made him wish for another year – he got it in Sydney, at the beginning of 2002, a season in which he also added the third and fourth -; but from 2003 he began to build an unparalleled domain in professional tennis.

That year he won seven crowns, including the first in a “big”, at Wimbledon, a contest that he won eight times, more than any other player in history. And it did not stop more. He got tired of lifting trophies, celebrating victories, breaking records and delighting tennis fans with his talent and exquisite tennis.

Today, while at 39 years old he prepares to return to the courts in March, after more than a year of absence and two operations on his right knee, he celebrates the 20th anniversary of that first celebration in Milan, the kickoff of his legend.

