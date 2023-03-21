In this context, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, put forward his vision of ways for Iraq to get out of these challenges and ensure the fullest investment of its capabilities and wealth, speaking of striving to crystallize the “Iraq 2050” plan, through an article he published on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the American invasion.

The most prominent of what Al-Sudani said:

We do not lack human resources and scientific competencies, nor do we lack natural and unnatural wealth. Likewise, the good land and the two immortal rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates, and the geographical location, which occupies the most strategic and important locations on the world map.

Rebuilding Iraq within a clear-cut vision and a drawn road map based on several stages. We have started the first stage by mobilizing the energies of the state towards construction, economic reform and fighting poverty, as we have made clear in our comprehensive governmental program in which we set priorities. The second stage is economic, human, military and security development.

We urgently need to diversify sources of income, and not rely on oil revenues as almost the only source to cover budget expenditures. Alternatives such as activating agriculture, industry, tourism, trade, and others are necessary.

The opportunity is ripe to launch a comprehensive national campaign for construction, reconstruction and development of services throughout the country. With the help of the people, partners and friends, we will build a strong and capable Iraq for the coming decades, and we will achieve this in our next plans, which we call “Iraq 2050”.

Al-Sudani’s planned plan sparked a wide debate in the Iraqi media, political and economic circles, between enthusiastic and conservative, as observers and experts see that the idea is in principle attractive and even urgent to adopt and initiate it, since the gap widens between the size of what Iraq possesses of great energies and resources. And between the reality of the deteriorating situation in terms of development and services, which requires them to adopt new approaches to employ these energies, according to well-studied and systematic scientific plans, away from construction and slogans.

Others question the chances of turning this vision into an integrated plan supported by a detailed program of action and according to specific timetables, given the accumulation of crises and overlapping challenges such as widespread corruption, quotas, and the fragility of monitoring and accountability mechanisms, which are difficult to overcome without bringing about deep transformations in the structure of the political system that was built after 2003. .

ambitious vision

The director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

What Al-Sudani dealt with about Iraq 2050 undoubtedly constitutes a building block for basic ideas and features of important strategic perceptions for rebuilding the industrial and agricultural production base and developing services in Iraq, in a way that serves development and prosperity by attracting Arab, regional and international investments, in addition to stimulating local investments, of course.

rentier economy hurdle

One of the most important issues that the 2050 strategy is supposed to adopt is the shift from a rentier economy and dependence on oil revenues, which are subject to rise and fall according to the global energy market, to a productive economy, diversifying sources of income and the economy, diversifying energy sources and confronting environmental pollution, desertification and water scarcity, without which there is no It is possible to go towards this strategic vision according to the important perceptions put forward by Al-Sudani.

We must go towards reducing dependence on oil as a source of financing its budget, especially since Iraq succeeded in previous stages in reducing this dependence rate to 60 percent, and thus a step that represents an urgent shift towards sustainable development, and it requires concerted efforts and material and human energies to develop various sectors of production and employ them optimally in accordance with the laws and regulating mechanisms.

Fortunes and numbers