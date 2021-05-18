Without a doubt, Shrek is a key piece in the pop culture of the early 2000s. And, whether for its humor, its sarcasm or references to the classic sagas of Disney, is still relatively current through his memes.

Today, it turns 20 the saga of Dreamworks that, for many peopleIt is terrible, boring and in bad taste, but it has won the hearts of the public and the internet.

Even both the first movie of Shrek, like its sequel, were available at the Cannes Film Festival on its own technical and production merits. And, if you haven’t seen it, you can see it right here.

This saga tells the story of an ogre in the land of Far far away, a land where fairy tales coexist. He lives in his own swamp, until he is intruded by the banishment plans of Lord farquad, which triggers its story.

What did the movie do well?

Shrek, the character is an anti-hero in a classical sense. Even though he is seen as the hero that he will face Lord farquad, he does it for selfish reasons. Just to get back his swamp and drive out the creatures from the fairy tales. He is not strong, he is not ‘handsome’, he is not brave nor does he try to be. And, history does not make fun of it, but rather takes advantage of these characteristics to generate new dynamics in fairy tales.

In fact, his group of main characters share those same characteristics: Donkey, his companion is annoying, fearful and, despite this, he is still the one who knows how to support Shrek when you need it. And, the same thing happens with Fiona, ‘the princess in danger’, she is strong, determined and yet has self-esteem issues for her family. Simply a new and different movie.

And, although the premise of Shrek not so new: Rescue a princess and save the kingdom. Where he shines is in the how, as a hero he is not welcomed in the kingdom, not by the royal family or even by the princess. The princess ends up rescuing the ogre several times for his skill, strength, charisma and intelligence. And, the villain is a king who, while selfish, is easily defeated by the team. It subverts the canon established by other films of the genre.

Shrek is love

However, it wasn’t the movie itself that made it so memorable. Whether you watch it in Latin Spanish or English, the characterizations for each character feel truly unique. The acting and references to pop culture they make in the dubbing, quickly became memes and made the saga of Shrek partly intrinsic to internet culture.

Some of the memes made take the soundtrack of the film, mainly All star from Smash mouth. And, others take the irony of Shrek to the point of absurdity to do a whole fanfic of sexual content with the ogre. The meme outgrew the movie itself to become its own product.

Yet as a movie, it still stands out because the tales and tapes it makes fun of still exist. The trope of the princess in distress who must be rescued by the brave hero is something that continues to be found in several movies, books or theater. And, the protagonist with whom you must empathize is still valid until now.

Shrek It is a meme, it is a character and it is also a good saga (with four official films and several spin-offs) that continues to cause a stir in specialized critics. If you want to know more about anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:

You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture:



