Young woman drowned in Lake Garda: she wanted to help her brother.

A young woman drowns in Lake Garda, Italy. After jumping into the lake, she never surfaced again.

Garda – In Italy, a tragedy happened this Saturday (19 August) in the Lake Garda holiday region. Like the Italian news agency Ansa reported that a young tourist drowned in the lake in the afternoon. The woman therefore went into hiding in Garda, in the Corno area, and then did not reappear on the surface of the water.

A rescue team was able to save the young woman later. However, attempts to revive her failed, the report continued. According to a report by the South Tyrolean news portal Stol.it the casualty is a 20-year-old from the Borgo Nuovo district of Verona.

According to the first indications, the accident happened after the young woman from Italy jumped from a jetty into the lake. According to the report, she is said to have tried to help her 14-year-old brother, who was in distress in the water. When the 20-year-old did not reappear after jumping into Lake Garda, the father sounded the alarm. He was with two other of his children on the shore.

Tragedy in Italy: Victims rescued from Lake Garda at a depth of six meters

The coast guard, as well as the fire brigade, the Red Cross and civil defense are said to have rushed to the scene of the accident. The search was also launched with the help of a helicopter, reports Stol.it further. The young woman was finally found at a depth of six meters, about 30 meters from the beach.

She was recovered in very critical condition and brought ashore. However, rescue efforts by emergency services were unsuccessful. The 20-year-old died on the shores of Lake Garda. Ansa.it notes that a series of similar incidents occurred across Italy during the 2023 summer heatwave. Just recently, a young man died in a jet ski trip on Lake Garda. (n/a)