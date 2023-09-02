20-year-old tourist who disappeared in Lake Iseo, the search continues: she fell into the water due to a risky maneuver

Fell into the water due to a risky manoeuvre. The search continues for a 20-year-old German tourist who has been missing since yesterday in Lake Iseo.

According to the reconstruction made by the investigators, she fell from a boat she was on with other compatriots when one of the other girls took the controls and accelerated suddenly. It had previously been speculated that the girl had voluntarily dived in to take a bath.

The 23-year-old who carried out the maneuver, also of German nationality, was reported by the carabinieri. The Brescia prosecutor’s office is evaluating the possible crimes.

The fact took place in the waters near Pisogne. Her friends raised the alarm when they never saw the girl re-emerge. According to reports from Ansa, all the people on the boat had been drinking, except for the son of the owner who was entrusted with the vehicle.

The aquatic rescuers of the fire brigade and divers from the regional nucleus intervened on the spot. The feasibility of using a remotely operated vehicle to assist in searches is being explored.