Jasmin Pospiech

Just bought and already stolen: a young man from Berlin is lucky in the end when he takes his fate into his own hands – and gets his car back.

Berlin – He didn’t want to wait for something to happen, but bravely took action himself: A 20-year-old from Berlin brought the police on the trail of a clever car thief. After all, he had good reason: his own car was stolen! The car had only been in his possession for 24 hours when it was gone again. The Berliner had just proudly acquired the used Škoda station wagon – and parked it in front of his parents’ house. It was exactly there that it was stolen from him. With his presence of mind, he immediately called the insurance company and the police to file a complaint.

But those who have understood give him little hope that he will ever see his car again. That is why the young man takes matters into his own hands – and comes up with a bold plan: He takes his old car and takes it to the border between Berlin and Brandenburg – “on one of the main routes for stolen cars,” as he says . The 20-year-old has to wait several hours there – until he suddenly discovers his black Skoda station wagon. The young man immediately notifies the police. When the police want to stop the car thief, he goes full throttle – and a crazy chase begins. After all, the officers can grapple with the unruly car goggle – and only bring him to the ground with the gun drawn. You can read all the details about the crazy chase and the self-made investigation of the 20-year-old at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA