UK: A 20-year-old girl from Adygea is accused of sexually assaulting her younger sister

In Adygea, a young girl was accused of violence against her younger sister. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

Investigators opened a criminal case against a 20-year-old Russian woman on the fact of committing sexual acts against a minor. She is suspected of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 4 of article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”).

The head of the ICR, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the head of the regional department of the department for the Republic of Adygea, Alexander Lipalo, to report on the progress of the investigation and the circumstances of the case.

On January 30, a 59-year-old man was detained in St. Petersburg, who was suspected of violence against 11-year-old children – the son of a cohabitant and his cousin. The boy’s mother contacted law enforcement agencies. She said that about two weeks ago, her partner abused two children while intoxicated.