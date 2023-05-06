20-year-old Russian striker Fedor Svechkov signed a contract with Nashville for three years

20-year-old Russian forward Fedor Svechkov has signed a contract with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League (NHL). This was announced on the official website club.

The agreement with the forward is for three years. In 2021, he was already selected by Nashville in the draft under the 19th overall number, but did not play a single game for the team.

In the 2022/2023 season, Svechkov played in the Continental Hockey League (KHL) for Spartak Moscow. He appeared on the ice in 27 games, scoring four points on the “goal plus pass” system. The striker also has a silver medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships in the Russian U-18 team.

On May 2, it became known that Russian goalkeeper Georgy Romanov signed a contract with the San Jose Sharks NHL club. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has a two-year contract. Previously, the hockey player played only for Russian teams.