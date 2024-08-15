Nizhny Novgorod resident sent to SVO and escaped punishment for reprisal against pensioner

A resident of the village of Selishche in the Nizhny Novgorod region went on a special military operation (SVO) and escaped punishment for the massacre of a 76-year-old pensioner. This was reported by Telegram-NewsNN channel.

A 20-year-old Russian man climbed into a house in 2023 to keep warm. The young man assumed that the building was abandoned. But there was an elderly woman inside, and when he saw her, the guy got scared. He stabbed the pensioner several times, then covered her with rags.

He invited a 15-year-old schoolgirl he knew to stay the night at his house, and in the morning they left together, taking the owner’s money with them.

The girl was initially released as a witness, but was later charged with theft. The Nizhny Novgorod resident was in pretrial detention as a suspect in a brutal massacre.

Journalists managed to find out that he signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense and went to the front lines.

Earlier it was reported that in Nizhny Novgorod a court suspended the investigation into former police officer Valery Kulakov, accused of fatally injuring a retired FSB lieutenant colonel.