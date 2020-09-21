Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will have expectations from young batsman Devdutt Padiqkal to win the IPL title for the first time. RCB will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. Apart from Kohli in the RCB team, there are explosive batsmen like AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel. Among them, everyone’s eyes will be on 20-year-old Karnataka left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal. In the last one year, Devdutt has scored more than 1000 runs in domestic cricket.

More than 600 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Last year, Karnataka had won the title of Vijay Hazare Trophy on the basis of Devdutt. Devdutt had scored 609 runs in just 11 matches. This included 2 centuries and five half-centuries. RCB captain Virat Kohli and coach Mike Hesson are both impressed by it.

T20 has a strike rate of 178

The Karnataka batsman scored the most runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In this T20 tournament, Devdutt scored 548 runs in 12 matches. His strike rate is above 178 while the average is above 64. In this tournament, he scored a century and five half-centuries.

Can open with Aaron Finch

Devdutt Paddikkal with Australian batsman Aaron Finch can get off to open. Captain Virat Kohli can keep wicketkeeper Parthik Patel’s paddikkal in the playing eleven. At the same time, AB de Villiers can handle wicketkeeping.

Fierce players present in both teams

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has players like David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At the same time, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has match-winners like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris. Both teams have a great combination of young and experienced players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.

Possible playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

