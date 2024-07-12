An Australian porn model has named an unexpected “partner” in the filming. About this writes Daily Star.

20-year-old Maddy Miller from Western Australia started working in the porn industry immediately after finishing school in 2023. Now she earns up to 100 thousand Australian dollars a month (about six million rubles).

Miller said her favourite co-star is her car, which she usually poses in. “I shoot with the best co-star in the world – my Ford Falcon. I’ve told my friends about it, and now when I stare at the handbrake too long in the car, they start giggling,” the Australian said.

She also said she’s not worried about anyone seeing her explicit photos and videos — including potential employers. Miller said she plans to make a career out of OnlyFans, make a lot of money, and then live off her investments.

Earlier, the Australian listed the disadvantages of working in the porn industry. She complained that many friends and relatives turned away from her.