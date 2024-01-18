A 20-year-old girl who was driving her car is in serious condition in intensive care. She suddenly lost control of it, perhaps due to an illness

A girl who lost control of her car is in serious condition San Martino di Lupari, in the province of Padua, in Veneto. There 20 year old is hospitalized in intensive care and the doctors are worried about his health. He was driving his car when he suddenly skidded, ending up off the road. Maybe he had an illness. He had also been suffering from various physical problems recently which may have caused the accident.

Struggles to survive in a hospital bed on the ward intensive care unit at Padua hospital the 20-year-old girl who fell ill while driving her car. It was 7.30pm on Monday 15 January.

The young woman suddenly skidded with her vehicle while she was driving via Remondina in San Martino di Lupari. He suffered very serious injuries. The rescuers immediately realized that her condition was serious and arranged for her to be urgently transported to hospital.

On site, immediately after the impact, not only the 118 health workers, who tried everything for her, immediately transferring her to hospital with a worrying clinical picture. The Carabinieri of the Cittadella Company also intervened.

The officers immediately made all the necessary findings and did not rule out any hypotheses. They also seized the vehicle, as ordered by public prosecutor on duty Benedetto Roberti. Third party complicity excluded. She probably had an illness.

20 year old in intensive care: he probably had an illness, he was already suffering from physical problems

According to what we learn, the young woman suffered from physical problems that may have triggered the illness that caused her to lose control of the vehicle. After hospitalization in Cittadella hospital, the doctors arranged for him to be urgently transferred to Padua. The prognosis is guarded.

Photo source from Pixabay

In skidding, the 20-year-old did not involve other cars or other road users. In San Martino di Lupari many of them know her and today they pray for her, so that she can recover.