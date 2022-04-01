The tragedy occurred in August 2021, the young woman was surrounded by 12 animals who were protecting a flock of goats and sheep

The soldiers of the Carabinieri Company of Satriano (Cz) have executed an order for the precautionary custody of house arrest, issued by the Gip of Catanzaro at the request of the local prosecutor, against a 45-year-old owner of a sheep breeding company and goats, for the crime of manslaughter against a 20-year-old girl from Soverato (Cz). On 26 August 2021, in fact, the girl suffered a fatal attack inside the picnic area in Monte Fiorino di Satriano, by a pack of dogs (Maremma mixed breed) placed to protect a flock.

That afternoon the girl went to the pine forest to organize a picnic, when suddenly twelve dogs who were protecting a flock of goats and sheep attacked her, causing her death from the hemorrhagic shock due to the multiple injuries suffered and splitting with laceration of the lower limbs. , head and pelvis. The death of the young woman took place in the presence of a friend of hers, who had immediately found shelter inside a wooden church, thus managing to save himself.

The autopsy consultancy has in fact attested that the injuries and lacerations of several parts of the victim’s body were irrefutably attributable to a multiple attack by canine animals, and the laboratory investigations carried out by the Carabinieri Ris of Messina on the hair strands taken from the captured specimens made it possible to ascertain the presence of haematic substance relating to a female genotypic profile perfectly comparable to that of the young attacked.

The accusatory hypothesis, which is based on the results of the complex and articulated investigation conducted by the Nor Operational Section of the Compagnia di Soverato jointly with the Satriano Station, is that the farmer, owner of the flock of goats and sheep and of the herd of dogs, has introduced and illegally grazed the flock inside the picnic area of ​​Monte Fiorino di Satriano from 24 August 2021; he arbitrarily invaded that land owned by the Municipality of Satriano, assigning it to pasture, where an illegal structure was used to shelter the flock and the dogs; he allowed his flock of goats and sheep to graze in his absence with a herd of dogs in tow and failed to monitor the behavior of the dogs responsible for the protection of sheep and goats and to call them back when they started to show aggression with the girl, not being present with them and her flock in the pasture, with a conduct considered, therefore, seriously imprudent, negligent and imperishable and showing total disinterest in the basic behavioral rules in carrying out his own activity as a breeder as well as for the safety of others.

In fact, among the complaints of the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office there are also the crimes of introducing and abandoning animals to the bottom of others, invasion of land and illegal grazing. The criminal proceedings are pending in the preliminary investigation phase.