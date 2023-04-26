A Colorado woman was killed when she was hit by a rock that was thrown at her moving car while she was talking on the phone with a friend in a bizarre incident.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was talking to her friend while driving when she suddenly stopped talking. The concerned friend tracked the phone’s location and drove to the location, but found her already dead, having been fatally injured by the hurled rock, which had been thrown at her windshield.

The killing was the fourth of five rock-throwing incidents reported that day, causing minor injuries to two other drivers. Jefferson County authorities said they had tracked down a truck believed to be involved, but the suspect has since been ruled out and officers have found the boulder that killed Bartell.

Police are looking for multiple suspects and have issued an appeal to the public for any information. Spokesman Carlin Tilley said that when a suspect is found, murder charges will be entered.

The Jefferson County representative added that the stones in question appeared to be of a type commonly used in landscaping.