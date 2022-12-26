In the Komi Republic, a 20-year-old conscript wounded himself in front of his mother at the military enlistment office

In Syktyvkar, a 20-year-old conscript wounded himself at the local military registration and enlistment office right in front of his mother and employees of the commissariat. This is reported portal “About the City” with reference to eyewitnesses.

As it became known to the publication, on the afternoon of Monday, December 26, the Russian came with his mother to the military registration and enlistment office on Kirov Street as part of participation in the autumn draft. At some point, the man injured himself. According to eyewitnesses, the conscript lost a lot of blood.

The Ministry of Health of the Komi Republic confirmed the information about the incident, the portal writes. According to the department, the victim was taken to the republican psychiatric hospital. Doctors assess his condition as satisfactory.

Earlier, a conscript jumped out of the window of the military enlistment office in the Bashkir Sterlitamak, he was found lying near the building. Previously, the Russian received a leg injury. The motives of the man and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.