20 year old | At the age of 13, Linnea Skog was the youngest ever Jussi winner: Now she dreams of studying acting

For Linnea Skog, the most difficult part of acting is often holding the pooch.

29.7. 18:30

Linnea Skog was 13 years old when she received the Jussi award for best actress Selma Vilhunen from the movie A girl named Sparrow (2016). It was his first real role work.

“A role player Minna Sorvoja liked me already at the first audition I went to. I had already tried so many times that I started to think that acting is not my thing. About the role of Sparrow, he said that this is for you,” Skog recalls.

Skog thinks that the first test filming attempt was perhaps a children’s film Onneli and Anneli (2014). In child roles, hit accuracy can be important. Skog was many times either too old or too young.

After all, one experience at Skog was before Varpu. He took care of the sick actor Rob– in the police series. There were only a couple of turns, but it gave a little feel to the descriptions.

Linnea Skog doesn’t miss the theater stage. “It’s safer in front of the camera when I know it can be taken again. You can make mistakes in that.”

The movie Varpu is 12 years old, the same age as Skog was at the time of filming. She was the main character of the film, much more in the picture than even the one who played the mother Paula Vesala.

“It was quite intense. There was probably one day during the five-week shoot when I only had one scene to do. Fortunately, there was a good team both in front of and behind the camera. Everything was exciting, but those people made me feel safe.”

Skog especially praises Vilhu and Vesala. He discussed a lot about his character with the director. He spent time with Vesala so that the relationship between mother and daughter developed naturally.

Instead, one change in the cast caused excitement. The small white pony that Skog had ridden did not feel comfortable in the stable chosen as the shooting location. It was exchanged for a much larger horse.

“I wasn’t used to riding something like that. Jumping was especially difficult,” Skog recalls.

“ “It was wild to think that I was at the same festival as some Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Slightly surprisingly, Skog names Varpu’s shyness as the trait he most easily identified with. That’s why he doesn’t want to go to the theater, but would only like to act in front of the camera.

“I’ve tried out in school plays, but I get too nervous. When giving presentations, it doesn’t matter how well I prepare. On stage, my hands shake and I forget everything. But it’s safer in front of the camera when I know it can be retaken. You can make mistakes in that.”

Skog was already familiar with acting much earlier. And grandfather Aarre Karén that father Frank Skog have acted in the theater.

Linnea Skog visited the theater for the first time when she was a couple of months old. Since then, premieres and cultural events became familiar.

A girl named Sparrow had its international premiere in Toronto, North America’s biggest film festival. Skog was present in Canada – and in Los Angeles at the Golden Globe nomination ceremony. There were stars in both.

“The whole thing turned out to be much bigger than I thought. In Toronto, I gave interviews every day. It was wild to think that I was at the same festival as someone Leonardo DiCaprio. in Los Angeles Ellen DeGeneres walked past the hotel lobby. It was the closest contact with the stars.”

See also Editorial | The West must prepare for a long war in Ukraine Linnea Skog has been to a few auditions around the world. “Even though I haven’t gotten any roles, it’s been a big deal for me that I’ve even made it to auditions.”

Young the actor aroused the world’s interest, but so far it has not resulted in more than a few audition invitations. There was some sci-fi action from Netflix, but Skog doesn’t mind talking about companies that didn’t pan out. You can’t tell about all of them.

“Even though I haven’t gotten any roles, it’s been a big deal for me that I’ve even made it to auditions.”

Skog has accumulated experience in films and TV series. Among them, the most significant work is one of the four main roles Ulla Heikkilän in the seminary shooting I’m going (2020).

“Usually I’ve been about the only young person on set, but I’m going was different because there were people of the same age around all the time. We had a really good spirit together and had fun. It was sad when it was finished.”

Immediately After Skogi’s career started in the film industry, the #metoo movement also started. Skog has not seen abuses, but has heard stories about such situations.

“I’ve been a minor in almost all of my projects, and I’ve been treated particularly well because of that. There have been very few intimate scenes, and they have always been discussed carefully in advance. Intimacy choreographers have entered the industry, which is probably the effect of #meto. Good.”

Skog was last seen on the big screen Joonas Pajunen and Max Seeck’s in a horror movie Knock (2022). He also acted in it Pekka Strang, which Skog has admired for a long time. They had no scenes together because Skog played one of the main characters in flashbacks when he was young.

Skog has just finished high school. Due to his acting duties, he spent four years on it. Now Skog is taking a gap year. After that, he is considering looking for acting studies, maybe abroad.

Acting jobs would be fine in the meantime, but Skog approaches the future with Tyyne’s expectant attitude. He already knows that an actor’s workload varies greatly. Sometimes it’s busy, sometimes there aren’t enough gigs.

A dream can be found when you ask. Skog would like to act in a James Bond film.

“I watched everything Bonds already as a child and I still watch them again. The best Bond Actors are Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. They have a sense of humor. Daniel Craig was too serious at first, but eventually he also started to find a little humor.”

But Skog doesn’t dream of playing the role of a Bond girl. “It would be nice to play Bond’s daughter, for example.”