Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance re-releases on all consoles tomorrow – 20 years after it came out.

The action RPG launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on 7th May with up to 4K support. There’s also support for local two-player co-op. It costs £ 29.99. IGN has an exclusive on the trailer, below:

This re-release is the work of Interplay Entertainment, which is still knocking about after all these years. But it’s not the same company that developed the original Fallout games and published the original Baldur’s Gate.

Interplay was founded in 1983 by Brian Fargo, who now runs Wasteland developer inXile Entertainment. Throughout the ’80s and’ 90s Interplay enjoyed huge success off the back of the Fallout, Planescape: Torment and Baldur’s Gate series. But the company went bankrupt in 2006 and sold off much of its intellectual property. French entrepreneur Hervé Caen, who alongside his brother Eric bought Interplay in 1999, remains CEO.

There’s a lot going on in the world of Baldur’s Gate right now. Last month, Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2 and Icewind Dale Enhanced Editions all got a significant update. And Divinity Original Sin developer Larian is of course currently building Baldur’s Gate 3, which looks promising indeed.

Interplay said a PC and mobile release of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is in the works for release later this year.