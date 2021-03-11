Today, Thursday, the Egyptian authorities announced the death of 20 workers and the wounding of 24 others due to a fire in a clothing factory in Al-Obour City, east of the capital, Cairo.

“The accident has so far resulted in the death of 20 people, 16 of them were transferred to Al Salam Hospital in Cairo and 4 to the Mental Health Hospital in Al Khanka,” the Qalyubia governorate said, on its official Facebook page.

The page added: “24 people were injured, 5 of them were transferred to Belbeis Hospital in Sharkia and 19 to Al-Salam Hospital in Cairo, where the Civil Protection Department controlled the fire and the cooling work was underway.”

The governorate indicated that the fire broke out in one of the ready-made clothes factories in the “Youth Housing” area in Al-Obour City.

She pointed out that the fire broke out at about eleven o’clock this morning in the four-storey factory, adding that it was decided to form a technical committee of specialists to conduct the necessary inspection of the fire and the neighboring buildings to indicate their safety and the extent of their vulnerability.