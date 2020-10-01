For almost everything in life there is a phrase from Mafalda.

Cinchona, creator of a character as communicative and as human as him, he told in an interview in The country that continues to cry for wars and injustices. Tears literally fall when reading what happens in this world.

Mafalda knew how to handle it a little better. So many truths came out of her sandwiches – drawn between 1964 and 1973 – that this young woman who declared war on the evils of the world and on soup became our favorite pessimist. In these 20 truths we celebrate her irony-laden pessimism:

1. We should never stop swinging

2. Most of what is on television is depressing.

3. This world is sometimes very sad.

4. Politicians often do not live up to our expectations.

5. The worst thing about getting older is realizing your problems.

6. Life is better if we allow ourselves to be surprised.

7. Thinking about what is happening in the world is demoralizing.

8. Let’s face it, let’s ask for the impossible.

9. The thing about democracy is still a joke.

10. There are a lot of toxic people and a lot of ash around us.

11. It is better to work to live than to live to work.

12. Most people do not have two fingers of forehead.

13. Complaining is underrated.

14. Patience has a limit.

15. The world situation is what it is.

16. There are days when it costs horrors to get out of bed.

17. Truths offend.

18. Telling the truth many times is useless.

19. Freedom is not what we dreamed of.

