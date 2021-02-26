Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, inaugurated the Ajman Chamber Park, which was built on an area of ​​27,000 square meters, and includes 20,000 seasonal flowers and thousands of flowering shrubs, a sports walkway, entertainment facilities for children, and green paths and surfaces to provide a pure environment and a vital outlet for the public. .

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi confirmed that the Municipality Department seeks to increase the green area in the emirate and upgrade Ajman to be one of the most important green cities in the world, whose residents and visitors enjoy a healthy and pure atmosphere.

He said: The qualified cadres continued working hours to complete the Ajman Chamber Park project to open its doors to everyone, as it was decorated with flowers in all its areas and provided entertainment facilities for children, and we were keen to contain the garden with sessions, corridors, parking lots and green spaces for the visitor to enjoy all the elements of luxury to be a safe haven for families.

The opening was attended by Abdullah Muhammad Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber and Industry, and a number of officials.

For his part, Al-Muwaiji said that the park is located in a vital area, which will witness a turnout and will be admired by everyone, appreciating the role of the Ajman Municipality Department, which prepares clear plans to cover all regions of the emirate.