20 thousand Russian Armenians gathered to go to Nagorno-Karabakh (Republic of Artsakh) as volunteers, President of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan said. He is quoted by the “Rise” edition on Monday 28 September.

“We will ask for military transport to send people there. Several hundred more, about a thousand Russian people declared that they were ready to volunteer to defend small Karabakh. But we said thank you, ”he said.

Abrahamyan announced an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to help stop the conflict. According to him, this is a large-scale planned action by Azerbaijan and Turkey, which took advantage of the situation with the coronavirus pandemic. “There are no planes, aid, even humanitarian aid, cannot be sent,” he explained.

Clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic began on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia stated that Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh.

The territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan has been going on for 30 years. In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. The latter did not agree with this and the war began. In 1994, the parties, mediated by Moscow, signed a truce protocol, but military clashes periodically take place.