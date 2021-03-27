Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi announced that the number of people of determination in the emirate has reached 20 thousand citizens and residents, according to a report issued by the department on the Abu Dhabi strategy for people of determination, future goals and the initiatives expected to be implemented during the coming period.

The report pointed out that neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disability and specific learning disorders represent the most common types of disabilities, indicating that there are a number of axes facing people of determination, which will be addressed through the initiatives expected to be implemented until 2024, in order to contribute to enhancing the quality of services. And Abu Dhabi’s global position, as it has the highest elements for embracing people of determination.

The report identified a set of challenges that will be addressed, including the challenge of comprehensive health, social and educational care systems and the need for people of determination and their families to access quality services that meet their individual and varied needs at reasonable prices accessible to all, in addition to the need to create equal and equitable opportunities to access inclusive education with high quality, including In this, a comprehensive support system within the school includes preparing the school and classroom environment, qualified educational staff, and various supportive services approved, which ensure the availability of educational options and options that meet various needs.

Within the employment axis, the report indicated that there are limited opportunities to find work in an open work environment for people of determination, due to a number of factors, including the lack of incentives and adequate support for employers to effectively and sustainable employment for people of determination, and the lack of educational, training and vocational rehabilitation opportunities and programs at some point. Before and after employment, to enhance the job skills of people of determination and their readiness to move to work, as well as the absence of a comprehensive integrated employment policy with an enforcement mechanism, which will be addressed through a set of initiatives to support the employment axis for people of determination.

The report pointed to the importance of community participation for people of determination, and the need to overcome barriers to participation in public life areas such as culture, sports, arts, entertainment and volunteering, which requires the provision of infrastructure, transportation, qualified housing, services, programs, products and information suitable for people of determination, in addition to ensuring the provision of a decent standard of living and quality A life that matches their aspirations.