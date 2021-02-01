The Minister of Community Development, Vice President of the Digital Quality of Life Council, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, revealed, during the announcement of the details of the national policy for the quality of digital life, that the “Sanf” platform, which is one of the policy initiatives, is currently storing information that evaluates about 20 thousand electronic games, which parents and teachers can Seeing it and determining its suitability for the use of children and students, at a time when the results of the National Quality of Life Survey 2020 showed that 33% of parents check the content that their children see through different devices, the sites visited, the applications downloaded and messages exchanged.

Bou Hamid considered that the numbers related to digital life in the world and the UAE necessitated the need to invest in building a digital and positive society, especially since there are some remarkable numbers, as the statistics revealed that the percentage of internet users on all devices in the UAE reaches 99% of the population And the percentage of social media usage for the population also reaches 99%.

The Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, one of the bodies working to implement the national policy for the quality of digital life, presented the “Sannif” platform / www.sannif.ae/, to give the platform the opportunity for parents to learn about electronic games, their content and nature, before presenting them to children. The platform provides the ability to search for any electronic game, and if it is present in the database, the risks it may contain will appear, which helps the guardian to choose the most appropriate games for his children, which classifies thousands of games suitable for children, and provides an explanation explaining the risks available in the games, and divides children into Categories by age and trusted games for them.

Bou Hamid referred to the adoption of the “Quality of Digital Life Curriculum” initiative presented by the Ministry of Education, with the aim of including digital citizenship issues in the curricula from kindergarten to the twelfth grade, in several subjects such as moral education, social studies, Islamic education, and the Arabic language for others. Native speakers, design, technology and computer science, creative design and innovation.

Bou Hamid emphasized that the Digital Life Quality Council works to build a positive reality for technology and the digital world, in which everyone interacts in a balanced and sound manner, and this task is becoming increasingly important in light of Covid-19, as global efforts to plan how to live with it, extrapolate the features of the new world, and employ technology Significantly and accelerated to find a number of solutions to ensure business and education continuity through work and distance education applications.

