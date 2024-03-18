A woman participated with her minor son in assaulting another child, causing him physical injuries. They were criminally tried and fined 10,000 dirhams, while the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Suits Court ruled that the legal guardian of the child (the defendant) was obligated, and the second defendant was obligated to provide the child’s father with The victim was awarded 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the psychological and material damage his son suffered, bringing the total penalty to 20,000 dirhams.

A man, in his capacity as the father of a minor, filed a lawsuit against his minor son’s friend and his mother, demanding that they pay him an amount of 100,000 dirhams, as compensation for the material, moral, and psychological damages that befell his son, and that the defendants be obligated to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, with the ruling including expedited enforcement, noting that Until the first defendant, the “minor,” and his mother, the defendant, assaulted his minor son. They were criminally convicted of assault, and were punished for that with a fine of five thousand dirhams for each of them, and obligated to pay judicial fees.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what was established in the criminal ruling issued against the defendants was that they were convicted on the charge of “committing an act involving cruelty that would affect the psychological balance of the victimized child by violating his physical safety and inflicting on him the injuries shown in the report.” medical treatment, which incapacitated him from his personal work for a period not exceeding twenty days, as stated in the papers.”

The court indicated that the error by which the defendants were convicted was the same error on which the plaintiff, the minor’s guardian, based his case in filing the present case, and the criminal ruling, when it decided to convict on the basis of proving the error on their part of (assaulting his bodily integrity), had made a necessary decision regarding the occurrence of the act. Component of the common basis between criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

Regarding the request for compensation against the guardian of the minor defendant and the defendant, the court indicated that it is stipulated, according to the Civil Transactions Law, that “every harm to another obliges the perpetrator to be liable,” noting that the defendants’ mistake had caused the plaintiff’s son material and moral damages, represented by exposure to physical assault. And the pain, the violation of his psychological balance, and the feeling of sadness and sorrow, and there is no blame on the court if it awards total compensation for all the damages that befell the injured person. The court obligated the defendants to pay the fees and expenses, and rejected any other requests.