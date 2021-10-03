Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a young man to pay another 20 thousand dirhams, as compensation for the assault on him and for hitting his car with the plaintiff’s car, which caused him a permanent disability that left him disabled with his right hand at a rate of 2%, and the court obligated the defendant to pay fees and litigation expenses.

In the details, a young man filed a civil lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he pay him 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the physical and moral damage caused to him as a result of the assault, his physical injury and his work interruption, and obligating the defendant to pay him another 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages of the rented car and disrupting her work, while obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees.

He pointed out that the defendant attacked the plaintiff’s safety by deliberately hitting him and his car with the car he was driving, causing severe bodily injuries to him, resulting in a fracture of the fifth finger bone of the right hand, right foot, hand and finger in the left hand, which required surgery.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant was convicted by a penal verdict on the charge of assaulting the integrity of the plaintiff’s body, which led to his inability to carry out his personal work for a period of no more than 20 days, by fining him 5,000 dirhams and obligating him to pay the judicial fee due, pointing out that the defendant had caused him damages. His physical condition was severe and he was out of work for more than two months, as a result of the injury, in addition to the damage to the vehicle. The car rental company refused to receive the car until after it had been repaired and the period of its breakdown had been paid, while the defendant submitted a memorandum of request at the conclusion of which the case was rejected.

The report of the forensic doctor delegated by the court showed that the injuries sustained by the plaintiff as a result of the assault were limited to a superficial wound on the back of the left hand and the back of the thumb of the left hand, bruises on the left hand and right foot, and recurrence of the fracture to the neck of the fifth metatarsal in the right hand, indicating To the presence of a slight disability at the end of the extent of bending the pinky finger in the right hand and its attachment to the palm of that hand, which is considered a permanent disability. The degree of disability is estimated at 4% of the original ability of the right hand alone.

The report indicated that the plaintiff had suffered the same fracture in the same location about four months prior to the incident, and had a metal wire fixation operation, which requires halving the percentage of disability he is currently suffering between the first and second incidents, to estimate the degree of disability left by the plaintiff as a result of his injury The incident of assault is 2% of the original ability of the right hand alone, which is equivalent to 1% of the original ability of both hands.

In its ruling, the court clarified that the injury suffered by the plaintiff requires material and moral compensation, due to the physical harm and psychological pain he suffered, and the fear and panic he felt at the moment of the assault, which constitutes moral damage to him, with which the court appreciates the compensation due to him. With its discretion and deduction from the circumstances and circumstances of the case.

The court indicated that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that he had incurred expenses and expenses in repairing the vehicle, or that the rental office had returned to him the value of those damages incurred by the accident, and the period of the vehicle stopping the repair until the court established the truth of the request for compensation for the damages incurred. The vehicle, especially since the most common in such accidents is that the insurance companies bear the value of repairing the damages and damages resulting from them, and then this request has lost its legal support, which requires the judiciary to reject it.

The court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 20,000 dirhams, while obligating him to commensurate with this amount of fees and expenses, and rejected all other requests.





