The Ras Al Khaimah Court of Appeal ruled, to amend the first degree ruling, which obliges the accused and the management of the hotel in which he works, to pay a Gulf man 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral damages that he suffered, against the background of the accused sneaking into the Gulf while he was in a (legal retreat) with his wife In the bedroom inside a hotel suite, the court ruled to reduce the compensation amount to 20 thousand dirhams, and obligated the appellant hotel to pay the expenses and attorney fees for the two degrees of litigation.

The indictment states that the accused violated the sanctity of a place, a residence, and attachments to the behavior of the victim, and had made an order that would tempt him to commit a sin by eavesdropping on the victim and his wife and assaulted the sanctity of their private lives by peering at them.

The hotel management said in the lawsuit newspaper, that the first-degree ruling made a mistake in applying the law and its interpretation, corruption in inference, and failure by causation, because the accused acted individually without the knowledge or approval of the hotel management, pointing out that all the necessary controls were followed to appoint the accused to present a good testimony. Conduct and behavior.

She explained that it is not possible to control the behavior and instincts of the employees, and that the hotel should not bear the consequences of personal errors committed by the employees, as the presence of the accused at the location of the incident was based on his personal decision, and the place in which he was present is available for roaming for the employees and residents of the hotel.

She indicated that what happened to the victim was nothing more than psychological damage and annoyance at the behavior of the accused, and that his compensation of 5000 dirhams is sufficient, especially since the victim wants to file another lawsuit for his wife and children to demand another compensation.

The reasons for the verdict stated that what the accused did of snooping on the victim and watching him when he and his family were inside his hotel room made him feel fear and panic, and that the psychological pain and feeling of frustration and fear that the accused might take pictures of the victim and his family is considered psychological and moral damage that requires Compensation.

The merits clarified that the amount of compensation awarded in the first degree is not commensurate with the size of the personal and moral damage inflicted on the victim, regardless of the harm suffered by the rest of his family members, as the lesson is what happened to him, and then the court considers reducing the value of the compensation awarded by making it 20 One thousand dirhams, considering that that amount contains compensation for moral damages suffered by the victim.





