The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the driver of a vehicle to pay the last 20,000 dirhams compensation for his causing a collision that resulted in the plaintiff’s injury.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, in which he demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him an amount of 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the physical and moral damages incurred by him as a result of his assault, bodily injury and his inability to work, while obliging him to pay him another 50 thousand dirhams , Compensation for damages to the leased car and its failure to work, with fees and expenses and in return for attorneys’ fees.

The plaintiff indicated that the defendant assaulted his safety by deliberately ramming him and his car into the car he was driving, and caused severe physical injuries to him that resulted in a fracture of the fifth finger of the right hand, the right foot, the hand and the finger in the left hand, which required surgery in the hospital. Thus, he stopped working for more than two months, in addition to causing serious damage to the rented car that he was driving, pointing to the issuance of a criminal judgment that condemned the defendant and fined him 5,000 dirhams.

While the report of the forensic doctor delegated from the court showed that the injuries that the complainant suffered as a result of the assault were limited to a superficial wound while returning to some of the previous injuries, estimating the rate of injury at 2% of the original capacity of the right hand alone, equivalent to 1% of the original capacity of both hands. .

For its part, the court clarified that the complainant did not provide legal proof of his entitlement to the sums claimed for damages to the vehicle, or evidence that he had incurred costs and expenses in repairing the vehicle, or that the rental office returned to him with the value of those damages caused to it as a result of the accident, and the period of stopping the vehicle in Reform until the court determines the truth of the request, and has ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 20 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

