Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the driver of a vehicle to pay the last 20,000 dirhams, as compensation for causing a collision that resulted in the plaintiff being injured.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, in which he demanded to compel the defendant to pay him an amount of 50 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the bodily and moral damages incurred by him, as a result of his assault, bodily injury and his inability to work, while obliging him to pay him 50 thousand dirhams Others, compensation for damages to the leased car and its failure to work, along with fees and expenses, and in return for attorneys’ fees.

The plaintiff indicated that the defendant assaulted his safety by deliberately ramming him and his car into the car he was driving, causing severe physical injuries to him, resulting in a fracture of the fifth finger of the right hand, the right foot, and the finger in the left hand, which required surgery. He was in the hospital, and consequently he stopped working for more than two months, in addition to causing serious damage to the rented car he was driving, pointing to the issuance of a criminal judgment condemning the defendant and a fine of 5,000 dirhams.

While the report of the forensic doctor delegated from the court showed that the injuries that the complainant suffered as a result of the assault were limited to a superficial wound with the return of some previous injuries, estimating the rate of injury at 2% of the original capacity of the right hand alone, equivalent to 1% of the original capacity For the hands together.

For its part, the court clarified that the complainant did not provide legal proof of his entitlement to the sums claimed for the damage caused to the vehicle, or indicating that he had incurred expenses and expenses in repairing the vehicle, or that the rental office returned to him with the value of those damages caused to it as a result of the accident, and the period of stopping the vehicle in Reform, so that the court determines the truth of the request, and decides to compel the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 20 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.





