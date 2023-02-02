A woman filed a lawsuit against a man, requesting that he pay her 200,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation, noting that he endangered her life, and he was criminally convicted. The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that the defendant must pay her 20,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages resulting from endangering her life.

The court stated that the judgment issued in criminal matters is authoritative in the lawsuit before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the two lawsuits, criminal and civil, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that the plaintiff had previously submitted A complaint before the competent authorities against the defendant, in respect of which he was referred to the criminal trial and a judgment was issued against him in presence.

The court indicated that it was decided by the Civil Transactions Law that every harm to others obliges its perpetrator to guarantee, and that moral harm is everything that affects dignity, feeling or honor, including psychological pain.

The court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff 20 thousand dirhams and obliged him to pay fees and expenses.