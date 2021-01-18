The Director of the Home Care Department at the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Khulud Al Ali, confirmed that cooperation has been made with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to provide vaccines against the Corona virus to senior citizens and their families in their homes, revealing that more than 500 requests have been received to provide home vaccination against “Covid 19” »For senior citizens, the handicapped, the mentally ill and their families at home across the emirate, since the start of the home vaccination service yesterday.

She pointed out that 25 nurses and doctors were previously trained to administer the vaccine and supervise the vaccination process at home, pointing out that the initiative comes to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to reach the largest possible number of community groups, noting that there are 20 mobile medical teams, each team Of them, every day, they visit 15 homes to vaccinate senior citizens, their families and all their workers. She indicated that the target number is open, and the department receives requests via the toll-free number 800700, to provide the service of providing the vaccine at home. At the level of the cities of the emirate.

She added that the number of families registered in the Home Care Department is 2,400 families who benefit from the administration’s services continuously, and they are also targeted within this initiative, except for those whose health condition prevents them from getting vaccinated. Emirates Today accompanied one of the mobile clinics and field teams that visited the homes of senior citizens and provided vaccinations for Covid 19 for them, and monitored the mechanism for preparing the vaccine in the home of the senior citizen, as all the needs needed to start vaccination at home were provided by providing pressure and blood pressure measuring devices and a home health care doctor. Who examined the elderly and his family, and then vaccinated them all.





