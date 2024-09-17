After several clashes between armed groups registered in the community Gulf of Santa Clarain the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, federal security authorities 20 alleged criminals were arrestedThey also seized firearms, vehicles and tactical equipment.

The Navy Secretariat (Semar) and the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) reported yesterday morning, Monday, September 16, the arrest of the armed civiliansafter residents of the fishing community reported clashes armed since dawn.

Although the federal forces have not yet issued an official statement on the matter, unofficially it was said that Five people lost their lives In these events, 9 vehicles were also seized.

