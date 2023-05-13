20 stations of the Moscow metro will be repaired by specialists. About this on Saturday, May 13, informs press service of the capital Deptrans. The main work will be carried out at the central stations of the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya, Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya and Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya lines.

Stairs will be repaired, water leaks will be removed, ceilings will be plastered, cables will be removed from the walls, marble and granite coating will be restored, and wooden and metal elements will be repaired.

The department stressed that the restrictions will be short-term and will not cause inconvenience to passengers. The cessation of train traffic will take place only on weekends and during the holiday season.

So, already from May 20 to June 9, restrictions will be introduced at the Mendeleevskaya, Chekhovskaya and Tsvetnoy Bulvar stations. In addition, entrances and exits from Chekhovskaya and Tsvetnoy Boulevard will be closed. The stations themselves will work.

