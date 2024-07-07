20 unknown soldiers killed during the SVO were buried with honors in Lugansk

In Lugansk, the remains of 20 soldiers who died while performing tasks during the special military operation (SVO) were buried with honors. The soldiers were buried on the territory of the Memorial Complex “The Unhealing Wound of Donbass”.

During the farewell ceremony, the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Human Rights Commissioner Anna Soroka said that the bodies of the fighters were found by the search department of the LPR military commandant’s office in different areas of the special operation. The names of the dead could not be determined. DNA samples were taken from them for further identification.

We will hope and believe that each of them will find their name, and the family will know where their hero is buried. Anna Soroka Ombudsman of the LPR

Senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the LPR, Elena Markovskaya, also promised that the authorities will do everything possible to ensure that the names of the heroes appear on the nameless plaques.

Russia has compiled instructions for searching for missing soldiers in the SVO zone

State Duma deputy Maxim Ivanov has compiled a detailed memo on searching for soldiers missing in the SVO zone. If there is no news about a person participating in the SVO, you should wait at least six weeks, and only then call the Defense Ministry hotline – the department, as the parliamentarian explained to Lenta.ru, has a special, regularly updated database containing information about missing persons.

Relatives of servicemen can directly contact the unit’s leadership, “political officers” and immediate commanders – they can also tell relatives of those participating in the SVO about the fate of the servicemen. As another way to find out that a loved one is really missing, Deputy Ivanov indicated checking the history of transactions with the serviceman’s salary card.

If the military unit confirms the status of “missing in action”, it is necessary to request an extract from the relevant order, contact the military registration and enlistment office at the place of conscription and submit the material for sending for DNA analysis. The collected information, together with documents confirming the relationship, should be sent to the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Some SVO members disappear in peaceful regions

Earlier, in the Moscow region, a SVO member was found in one of the “labor houses”. The first to worry about the soldier’s fate was his commander. He asked the public to establish the whereabouts of his subordinate. Later, it was found out that the man had agreed to have a drink with unknown people at the Leningradsky railway station. He came to in the Pushkinsky district of the Moscow region. In the “labor house”, the SVO fighter was held and forced to work.

In April, a wounded SVO participant went missing in Moscow. After undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Karachay-Cherkessia, he was supposed to fly to Omsk from Moscow. While waiting for his flight, the SVO participant went to see the city where he suffered a short-term memory loss. The Russian came to on the street: he had no bag, no documents, no phone. He walked around Moscow for three days and only then decided to contact one of the capital’s military registration and enlistment offices.

Another missing SVO member had to prove that he was at the front, was wounded and was entitled to payments. The man served in a motorized rifle brigade. In February 2024, he received gunshot wounds and disappeared. The serviceman’s documents were found in a trench, but he himself could not be found and was declared missing. The SVO fighter explained that all this time he was undergoing treatment in several hospitals, and when he returned home, he faced the problem of receiving payments for the injury and a veteran’s certificate, since he was still listed as missing.